Ramaphosa: Govt's failure to provide basic services is a human rights violation

Ramaphosa delivered the keynote address at the official Human Rights Day commemoration, on Tuesday held at De Aar stadium, in the Northern Cape.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa said that the failure of the government and municipalities to provide adequate basic services was a human rights infringement.

Chapter two of the Constitution incorporates the Bill of Rights which affirms that the delivery of basic services is directly correlated to the attainment of basic human rights.

During his address, Ramaphosa highlighted that service delivery was a right and not a privilege. He also called on his administration to improve the functioning of local government.

De Aar in the Northern Cape has been selected as the site for the national Human Rights Day commemoration as part of government's rotation of national days that ensures that communities in all provinces are able to be part of such occasions.

"The government of the day must always remember that in whatever it does, it must put the needs of the people of South Africa topmost of their minds. What is set out in the Bill of Rights? Houses, health, clinics, and even repairing our roads. This, as the Constitution says, must be realised on an ongoing basis," he said.

As the country commemorates Human Rights Day, residents have called on local government officials to take their oath seriously, so that they can live a life of dignity, equality, and safety.