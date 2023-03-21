Pretoria street vendors say EFF's protest negatively impacted business

On Monday, the red berets led protests in several cities across the country to voice their dissatisfaction over many issues plaguing the nation.

PRETORIA - Street vendors in Pretoria CBD who could not operate due to the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) protest said that the party's demonstrations had affected their businesses.

Eyewitness News took to the streets of the capital to assess the impact of Monday's activities. An elderly woman who said that she failed to even make a cent on Monday, said that the protest affected her badly.

"I now don't even have money to buy stock because I couldn't operate."

With just four R2 coins in her jar, she said that the EFF could have protested without forcing businesses to close their doors.

"I didn't work at all, as I was hoping to make money so that I can at least feed my family," she said.

On Monday, the red berets led protests in several cities across the country to voice their dissatisfaction over many issues plaguing the nation.

Last week, EFF leader Julius Malema requested street vendors and other businesses to close shop and give way for the party's planned shutdown. He cited that the protest would halt economic activity.

Among many demands, the party was calling for President Cyril Ramaphosa to step down as head of state and an immediate solution to the energy crisis.

Thousands of EFF supporters marched through the streets of Pretoria CBD in a bid to have their demands met.

After the party's demonstration, Malema said the success of their protest was measured by the massive decline in economic activity.

