NPO offers R1 million reward for info on murders of Cloete Murray and his son

Forensics for Justice warned this type of crime was capable of bringing the country to its knees, and hoped the sizeable reward would help catch those involved in the Murrays' murders.

JOHANNESBURG - Non-profit organisation Forensics for Justice says it will leave no stone unturned in finding the suspects involved in the murder of insolvency practitioner Cloete Murray and his son Thomas.

The pair were shot by unknown gunmen over the weekend on the N1 highway near Midrand.

READ:

The organisation is offering a R1 million reward for information that could lead to the arrest of the assailants.

Forensics for Justice said the crime-fighting community had been left devastated by the passing of Murray and his son.

It said this type of crime, if left unchecked, would bring the country to its knees.

Murray worked as an insolvency practitioner for Sechaba Trust, a company that was hired as a liquidator for Bosasa - a business implicated in numerous government contract scandals.

He succumbed to his injuries on Sunday morning, after his son was pronounced dead on the scene.

The organisation said the reward would be given to ensure that the person who ordered the assassination was brought to book.

Forensics for Justice also offered its condolences to the family and friends of the deceased.