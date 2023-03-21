National shutdown: Police on high alert after more than 500 protesters arrested

Disruptions saw the halting of some essential service in Gauteng and the Eastern Cape as the EFF demonstrated, calling for President Cyril Ramaphosa to resign.

CAPE TOWN – Members of the South African Police Service (SAPS) are on high alert on Tuesday following the

national shutdown that the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) led across the country.

The red berets claimed their mass action was peaceful, but some 550 people are in custody for various crimes in connection with the call for a nationwide shutdown.

Moreover, some Gauteng and Eastern Cape essential services were suspended due to disruptions.

SAPS spokesperson Athlenda Mathe said the men and women in blue were keeping a watchful eye should anything flare up on Tuesday.

“Our members are still on the ground. They are still implementing a multidisciplinary approach where we are implementing joint and integrated operations.”

She said highways would also be monitored closely.

“We’re working closely with the national, provincial and local traffic metro departments, as well as the private security. We continue to urge communities to continue to report any wrongdoing in any suspicious activities.”