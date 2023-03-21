Go

Langa welcomes City of Cape Town's plans to celebrate township's centenary

The plans include upgrades to historical and tourist attractions. The city also plans to host a major festival in the township to showcase local talent.

Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis visited the Guga S'thebe Cultural Centre in Langa on 21 March 2023 to announce the city's plans for the township's centenary. Picture: Ntuthuzelo Nene/Eyewitness News
Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis visited the Guga S'thebe Cultural Centre in Langa on 21 March 2023 to announce the city's plans for the township's centenary. Picture: Ntuthuzelo Nene/Eyewitness News
21 March 2023 18:23

CAPE TOWN - The community of Langa township in Cape Town has welcomed the City of Cape Town's plans to commemorate the township's centenary this year.

Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis made the announcement on Tuesday at the Guga S'thebe Cultural Centre in Langa.

The plans include upgrades to historical and tourist attractions.

The city also plans to host a major festival in the township to showcase local talent.

Langa centennial planning committee member, Alfred Magwaca, is calling on businesses and other government departments to come on board.

"Today, it does indeed give us the satisfaction that we are really going to be working with the city and hoping that this being live on-air, and everybody sees and hears it, it will draw more companies, more departments to say let's partner with Langa in making the celebrations what they have to be in terms of success."

Langa ward councillor, Lwazi Phakade, said that while they appreciated the city's recognition, however, they would also like to see more development within the township.

"So out of all the celebrations, we also want to see infrastructure developments in Langa, business developments that will also ignite passion within young people that are in Langa to end gangsterism and crime within our community."

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2023 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA