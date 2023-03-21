Langa welcomes City of Cape Town's plans to celebrate township's centenary

The plans include upgrades to historical and tourist attractions. The city also plans to host a major festival in the township to showcase local talent.

CAPE TOWN - The community of Langa township in Cape Town has welcomed the City of Cape Town's plans to commemorate the township's centenary this year.

Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis made the announcement on Tuesday at the Guga S'thebe Cultural Centre in Langa.

The plans include upgrades to historical and tourist attractions.

The city also plans to host a major festival in the township to showcase local talent.

The City’s #Langa100 plans include restorations to historical monuments, precinct improvements, public participation on new heroes memorials and a series of community events, including a 3-day open-air festival. pic.twitter.com/EkDsZ9QQb9 ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 21, 2023

Langa centennial planning committee member, Alfred Magwaca, is calling on businesses and other government departments to come on board.

"Today, it does indeed give us the satisfaction that we are really going to be working with the city and hoping that this being live on-air, and everybody sees and hears it, it will draw more companies, more departments to say let's partner with Langa in making the celebrations what they have to be in terms of success."

Langa ward councillor, Lwazi Phakade, said that while they appreciated the city's recognition, however, they would also like to see more development within the township.

"So out of all the celebrations, we also want to see infrastructure developments in Langa, business developments that will also ignite passion within young people that are in Langa to end gangsterism and crime within our community."