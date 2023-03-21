Infrastructure defaults more to blame for power cuts than corruption - Ramokgopa

Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa is leading an eight-day assessment tour to several power stations across the country. He said that the efficiency of Eskom's power stations was heavily affected by technical defaults.

JOHANNESBURG - Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa said that infrastructure defaults were more to blame for the country's electricity crisis than corruption.

In a television interview with eNCA's Annika Larsen last month, former Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter claimed that corruption had brought the power utility to its knees.

However, speaking to the media at the Kusile power station in Mpumalanga on Tuesday, Ramokgopa said that most of the issues faced at power stations were technical.

Rampokgopa is leading an eight-day assessment tour to several power stations across the country

He said that the efficiency of Eskom's power stations was heavily affected by technical defaults.

This is despite the state capture commission's report which detailed the rot at the power utility and how it entered into almost R15 billion worth of dodgy contracts with the Gupta family.

Several reports from the Auditor-General have also stated that irregular expenditure, fruitless and wasteful costs and losses due to criminal conduct had brought the power utility to its knees.

However, Ramokgopa, who has only been the minister of electricity for less than a month, said that he had not come across any corrupt activities at Eskom but he said that should such reports surface, he would not hesitate to address them.

He said that the government was in the meantime working on improving generation capacity at power stations, which would increase the availability of electricity in the country.