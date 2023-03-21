Human Rights Day: DA to deal with pit latrines at schools

DA leader John Steenhuisen is expected to visit the family of four-year-old Langalam Viki, who died after falling into a pit toilet at school in the Eastern Cape.

CAPE TOWN - Many South African children still don't enjoy the right to a normal and functioning toilet, as the country's pit latrine problem persists.

In the latest incident in the Eastern Cape, four-year-old Langalam Viki died after falling into a pit toilet at a primary school in Glen Grey.

Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen said that on this Human Rights Day, national government must be reminded that proper sanitation is a fundamental human right that all South Africans must have access to.

Steenhuisen is expected to visit the family of Viki.

An oversight visit will then be conducted at the school, where Steenhuisen is expected to announce the party's legal action to eradicate pit toilets across the country.

Little Viki was laid to rest over the weekend.