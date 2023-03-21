Human Rights Day: commemorative events lined up in Sharpeville

The Phelindaba Cemetery is where the 69 people who were massacred in Sharpeville are buried.

VEREENIGING - The Phelindaba Cemetery in Sharpeville is on Tuesday morning packed as political parties will host commemorative events for Human Rights Day.

The cemetery is where the 69 people who died in the Sharpeville massacre are buried.

About 180 others were wounded when apartheid police opened fire during a protest over pass laws in 1960.

Political parties are set to share the cemetery to mark 63 years since the deadly massacre.

The Pan Africanist Congress and Azapo were the first to arrive and begin their commemorative activities.

The Gauteng provincial government has also set up tents and chairs that were occupied by pensioners.

At the same time, ActionSA will lead a wreath laying ceremony in the next hour where party leader Herman Mashaba and Gauteng chairperson Funzi Ngobeni will speak.