Eskom: Power cuts to remain suspended until Wednesday morning

The power utility said that this was due to a slight improvement in the generation capacity of electricity.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has announced that load shedding will remain suspended until Wednesday morning.

The power utility said that this was due to a slight improvement in the generation capacity of electricity.

READ: How to check your load shedding schedule

On Sunday, South Africans had a break from load shedding for the first time this year.

Eskom spokesperson, Daphne Mokwena: "Load shedding will remain suspended until 5am on Wednesday morning when stage 2 load shedding will be implemented. Stage 3 load shedding will be implemented at 4pm on Wednesday until 5am on Thursday. This pattern will be repeated until further notice."