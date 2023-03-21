Eskom: Power cuts to remain suspended until Wednesday morning
The power utility said that this was due to a slight improvement in the generation capacity of electricity.
JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has announced that load shedding will remain suspended until Wednesday morning.
On Sunday, South Africans had a break from load shedding for the first time this year.
Eskom spokesperson, Daphne Mokwena: "Load shedding will remain suspended until 5am on Wednesday morning when stage 2 load shedding will be implemented. Stage 3 load shedding will be implemented at 4pm on Wednesday until 5am on Thursday. This pattern will be repeated until further notice."
