Durban CBD returns to normal a day after EFF march

DURBAN - Businesses operations are back in full swing on Tuesday in Durban, following demonstrations by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).

Some businesses closed their doors on Monday over fears of being looted as the red berets marched down the CBD.

However, there were no reported cases of violence or vandalism.

It’s a gloomy, rainy Tuesday in Durban but in the CBD, things seem to have returned to normal.

Tuesday is no different to any other public holiday – quieter than usual but businesses have opened and taxis are transporting people to different locations.

After concluding their march on Monday, EFF secretary general Marshall Dlamini told party members that they would nly take a directive from their national office regarding a way forward.

But as it stands, the situation has returned to normal in the Durban CBD.

