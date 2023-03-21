Despite economic hit, political impact of EFF shutdown was minimal - economists

Some economists said that despite the millions the shutdown cost the economy, the political impact was minor.

JOHANNESBURG - Some economists said that despite the millions of rands the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF)'s national shutdown had cost the country’s economy, the political impact was fairly minimal.

The red berets took to the streets around the country on Monday calling on President Cyril Ramaphosa to resign as the country grapples with an ongoing energy crisis.

Political economist, David McKinley, cited the proactivity of law enforcement as the reason for this.

"The economic loss is not as great as what possibly was being projected. Precisely because the state responded proactively saturated security-wise on many of the hotspots and even though some of the city centers and other places were very quiet the economic losses beyond the closure of more medium and small-scale enterprises were not that great," he said.

Economic analyst Bonke Dumisa said that some in the informal sector did not trade due to fear of looting.

"Who are going to be the victims of this is the entire South African economy, the entire South African community because many people who were then involuntarily part of that national shutdown were people who had to be subjected to no work no pay and most of them are people of low-income groups," he added.

The EFF has since thanked its members for participating in the shutdown while the African National Congress (ANC) has similarly thanked South Africans who didn't join in the demonstrations.

Heavy law enforcement was deployed after stones and tires were strewn across some roads, with a few buses being petrol bombed and hijacked.

The EFF said that the protests headed by its leadership didn't mark a single act of violence.

