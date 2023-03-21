DA's Steenhuisen: Schools should be safe space for our children, not gravesites

Democratic Alliance leader John Steenhuisen visited the family of Langalam Viki (4) who died this month after falling into a pit toilet at a school in the EC.

CAPE TOWN - Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen said that Human Rights Day could not be commemorated until every child had access to safe and dignified sanitation at school.

On Tuesday, Steenhuisen visited the family of four-year-old Langalam Viki who died earlier this month after falling into a pit toilet at a primary school in Glen Grey in the Eastern Cape.

He said that schools should not be gravesites.

"Schools should be safe spaces for our children, not their gravesites," he said.

Following the visit to the family of 4-year-old Langalam Viki, who drowned in a school pit toilet, the leader of the DA visited the scene where the tragic incident occurred.



The DA has also launched a two-point plan to eradicate pit toilets at schools across the country.

The party said that it was talking to its lawyers to find the quickest and most effective means to instruct government to erect proper toilets for all school children as a basic human right.

DA's basic education head, Baxolile Nodada, will also soon be conducting oversight visits of all school infrastructure, or a lack thereof, which may place the life of a child at risk.

Party leader, John Steenhuisen, said the campaign kicked off on Tuesday, where they assessed the sanitation facilities at the Glen Grey school where Langalam Viki died.

"The drowning of our children in pit toilets goes far beyond a human rights violation, it is a horror that no South African should ever be forced to contemplate," Steenhuisen said.

The four-year-old girl was laid to rest over the weekend.