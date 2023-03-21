Go

Climate change activists picket outside Parly, demand change in energy sources

Climate change activists marched to Parliament on 21 March 2023. Picture: KholwaniAWahid/Twitter
CAPE TOWN - Over 200 climate change activists gathered in front of Parliament on Tuesday to picket in demand for a change in energy sources.

The group included various climate change civil organisations – namely Green Connection, Project 90, and African Alliance climate, and learners from schools across Cape Town.

The organisations and scholars were calling for renewable energy to replace the use of coal in aid of saving the planet.

African Alliance Climate convener and march organiser, Gabriel Klassen, also called for government to stop Sasol and Shell in their exploration of the country's coasts for oil.

Klassen said that the demonstration’s significance on 21 March related to the violation of human rights to live in a healthy and safe environment.

"We are mobilising today, specifically on the 21st or March, Human Rights Day, under this banner as an intergenerational movement of young and old people across civil society. We have to remember that those before us didn't fight in vain," he said.

