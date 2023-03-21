City Power's technical work compromised by EFF national shutdown

The power utility said it received hundreds of power outage calls from customers, but could not respond due to road closures and security risks owed to the Economic Freedom Fighters' mass action.

JOHANNESBURG – City Power says the Economic Freedom Fighters' (EFF) national shutdown left them with over 800 power outage calls by the end of the day.

The ailing power utility warned customers on Monday that there would be restoration delays due to protesters blocking off some transport routes in the city.

READ:

It also reported that technical work had to be suspended in some areas, after some of their workers’ security was compromised.

City Power's Isaac Mangena said there was also an incident of attempted cable theft.

“The most worrying incident in the early hours of Monday morning [is one] of attempted cable theft at our Lunar substation in Lenasia, where our security guards were assaulted and robbed of personal belongings and a trench was, dug exposing cables, although no cable were stolen.”

Mangena said City Power would work around the clock to ensure restoration.

“We apologise to the customers we couldn't reach due to various issues such as road closures and security risks. Where we can, we will continue to work through the night with the help of law enforcement agencies. However, teams will continue to assess the level of volatility in the affected areas before responding to any calls.”