City of Cape Town revives tourism campaign to entice international travellers

The city has relaunched a digital campaign to entice international markets to travel to the Mother City.

CAPE TOWN - More than two years after the COVID-19 pandemic, the city says it's working hard to lure more international visitors to the Cape.

Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Growth James Vos said he would over the next few days launch a digital campaign to entice international travellers to visit and explore all the Mother City had to offer.

The campaign was previously run in November and December in London, Amsterdam, Brussels, and Paris, among others, and encouraged audiences there to consider Cape Town as their next destination for travel or remote working.

Vos said the campaign received more than twenty-five million views, exceeding its target by three million.

"Tourism is a massive driver of economic growth and job creation. As the city government, we will do everything possible to land more flights and attract visitors from key source markets," Vos said.