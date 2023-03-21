Black Business Council praises Eskom for improving efficiency of power plants

CEO Kganki Matabane said that a lasting solution to the country's rolling power cuts was to improve the efficiency of power plants.

JOHANNESBURG - The Black Business Council (BBC) has commended Eskom for improving the utility's energy availability factor after six of its coal-fired power stations increased capacity to 70%.

Last week the ailing power utility announced that the improvement followed a decline in breakdowns at the six power stations.

On Sunday, South Africans had a reprieve from load shedding for the first time since 26 December 2022.

In a statement, the council's CEO Kganki Matabane said that a lasting solution to the country's rolling power cuts was to improve the efficiency of power plants and electricity generation.

He said that the BBC has always emphasised that the only technically sound and proven solution to stopping load shedding was to recover Eskom generation plants and achieve sustained improvements in generation performance.

"All the other unproven exotic solutions sponsored by paid renewable energy lobbyists will never take the country out of its misery of blackouts. Sustainable energy is required on a constant basis for the recovery and reconstruction of the economy.

"The BBC urges Eskom to continue to focus on maintenance in order to improve the baseload energy supply to South Africans. This is needed by business in order to grow the economy, and reduce poverty and unemployment," Matabane said.