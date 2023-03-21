ANC may face problems in 2024 elections, says Jacob Zuma

The former president said that people weren't happy with the governing party, saying that should it fail to fix its challenges, it may face problems in the 2024 general polls.

DURBAN - Former President Jacob Zuma said that the African National Congress (ANC) may be in trouble ahead of the general elections next year.



Zuma addressed the KwaZulu-Natal South African National Civic Organisation (Sanco) Human Rights Day gathering in Umlazi, south of Durban.



It was also his first public address since being elected Sanco KZN chairperson in January.

[WATCH] Zuma welcomed with his favourite “Umshini wami” song here in uMlazi. #HumanRightsDay pic.twitter.com/DWHgdqCd8W ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 21, 2023

The former president said that people weren't happy with the governing party, saying that should it fail to fix its challenges, it may face problems in the 2024 general polls.

Zuma was ANC president from 2007 until 2017.

"I meet people who tell me straight to the face that they will not vote for the ANC next year, with reasons as to why but we are all keeping quiet."

That was former Zuma speaking at a Sanco gathering in Umlazi - he said that many weren't happy with the ruling party, adding that this could disadvantage the ANC at next year's polls.

"Even before the ANC conference last year, I warned people but they never listened."

Zuma also made reference to the KwaZulu-Natal ANC having lost municipalities during the 2021 local government polls.

He said that it would be sour if the party was to lose the whole province.