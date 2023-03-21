5 people, including a child, shot dead in two separate incidents in Durban

In the first incident, gunmen opened fire indiscriminately at a crowd of people on Peters Road, wounding a nine-year-old girl.

JOHANNESBURG - Five people, including a nine-year-old child, have been shot and killed in two separate shootings in Durban.

In the first incident, KwaZulu-Natal emergency services were called to Springfield Park after two people were killed in a drive-by shooting.

It is understood that gunmen opened fire indiscriminately at a crowd of people on Peters Road wounding a nine-year-old girl.

Emer-G-med spokesperson, Kyle van Reenen said the child later succumbed to the gunshot wounds in hospital.

"Upon arrival on the scene, a VW Amarok was found to have been sprayed with high-caliber bullet holes. The exact fact about the incident and the events preceding are unclear and will form the subject of the police's investigation," he said.

EMER-G-MED EMS (@EMER_G_MED) March 21, 2023

In another incident, two taxi owners from the Durban long-distance taxi association were shot dead near the Berea Shopping Centre.

Two taxi owners were seated inside a taxi when two unknown gunmen armed with a rifle and a handgun approached them and fired shots in broad daylight.

Van Reenen said the motive for the attack was under investigation.

"Two men were found with multiple gunshot wounds. The first was declared dead upon arrival of paramedics while the second was found to be in critical condition. Advanced Life Support resuscitation efforts were attempted however, the man succumbed to his injuries and was declared dead on the scene," Van Reenen said.