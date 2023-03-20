Zuma hoped to silence & discredit Maughan with private prosecution, court told

Karyn Maughan is in the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Monday to argue her application to review and set aside the private prosecution.

JOHANNESBURG - Journalist Karyn Maughan’s legal team says former president, Jacob Zuma, included her in his private prosecution of State advocate, Billy Downer, because of his animosity towards her and in a bid to stop her from reporting on his arms deal corruption case.

Maughan is in the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Monday to argue her application to review and set aside the private prosecution.

Zuma instituted proceedings against Maughan and Downer, who is the lead prosecutor in the arms deal case.

He’s accused Downer of leaking to Maughan a letter from his doctor that was filed with the court, and Maughan of publicly disclosing the contents thereof.

This, Zuma has said, is in breach of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) act.

Both Downer and Maughan are now challenging the summonses.

Advocate Steven Budlender for Karyn Maughan told the court that Jacob Zuma ultimately hopes his private prosecution of the seasoned journalist, who’s been covering his case from its inception, will prevent her from reporting on this story.

Budlender said she’s accused only of having received documents and that Zuma could have opted only to prosecute Downer but decided to "lump" Maughan in, as an afterthought.

In support of this, he points to the fact that she wasn’t mentioned in the original complaint that Zuma submitted to the police.

In his papers, Budlender said, Zuma paints her as a racist and a bigot - the private prosecution is rooted in Zuma’s personal animosity against Maughan and in his hopes to silence and discredit her.

Budlender said by the time Maughan reported on the letter in question, it had been filed with the court three times and was, as a result, a public document.