WC EFF accuses DA of planting criminal elements in its protest

Western Cape police said that they'd made a few arrests in Cape Town during national shutdown protests in various communities on Monday. Some of the suspects who were arrested were in possession of petrol bombs.

CAPE TOWN - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in the Western Cape said that the police and the Democratic Alliance (DA) were to blame for criminalising its national shutdown.

A large crowd of EFF and other political party supporters are expected to march to Parliament on Monday afternoon.

However, the EFF's Western Cape spokesperson, Wandile Kasibe, has blamed the DA for planting criminal elements amongst its protests.

"The Democratic Alliance is a violent government. They're the ones who took their protest to the ANC and they were violent in that protest. It is like them."

Kasibe said that they did not instruct any of their supporters to burn property or roads.