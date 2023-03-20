Some CT commuters back EFF's shutdown, others admit to being afraid

Commuters went about their usual way at the Bellville train station on Monday morning, rushing to get transport to work.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town commuters have expressed varying views on the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF)'s national shutdown.

The city’s law enforcement authorities said that only a handful of minor incidents were recorded early on Monday morning.

Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis visited the city’s disaster management centre in Goodwood for an update on collaborations between various law enforcement authorities.

"When they want us to lift them up, they know us but when they're there on top, they don't know us, they don't care about us. I support Malema, he must go," one commuter said.

"I'm scared to go to work because I don't know what's happening later when I come home," another commuter said.

Cape Town Mayor Hill-Lewis thanked law officials at the disaster management centre for helping to maintain law and order.

"We know that you have got every single base covered," the mayor said.

Meanwhile, Grassy Park community policing forum chairperson, Melvin Jonkers, said that they’d been patrolling the area since 4am on Monday morning.

"We came up with four hotspots and a plan was put in place to mobilise our neighbourhood watches and all safety structures in our areas

City leaders said that a well-coordinated partnership had been formed between the South African Police Service (SAPS), as well as specialised law enforcement and traffic teams to ensure residents’ safety.

