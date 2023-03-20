Political parties, unions want court to declare load shedding unconstitutional

South African unions and opposition political parties are dragging Eskom and the Department of Public Service and Administration to court over the country's electricity crisis.

JOHANNESBURG – A full bench of the Pretoria High Court is set to hear a bid to declare load shedding unconstitutional as several political parties and unions look to hold the government accountable.

The United Democratic Movement, Inkatha Freedom Party and Build One South Africa will join the National Union of Metal Workers of South Africa and the South African Federation of Trade Union in their litigation against Eskom and the Department of Public Service and Administration to end load shedding.

The political parties and unions expressed concern about the human cost of load shedding - accusing the government of taking disastrous decisions that have only worsened the crisis.

They are also counting the cost of the impact of power cuts on poor households, businesses, the education sector as well as public healthcare.

The court application also includes evidence from expert witnesses on how load shedding is resulting in deaths at public hospitals.

Moreover, the court case will involve different arms of government as respondents in the case - including The Presidency, as well as the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy.

The group said that the government cannot default on its constitutional mandate to ensure a stable, uninterrupted supply of electricity.

Other relief sought includes the exemption of public schools from load shedding as well as hospitals, police stations, water infrastructure and small businesses trading in perishable goods.