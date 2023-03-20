National shutdown: Cape Town relies on tech-driven operation to maintain order

The operation was to monitor any potential violent acts and ensure that law and order was upheld during the EFF's protests across the metro.

CAPE TOWN - A tech-driven and multidisciplinary operation was on Monday underway to ensure law and order were upheld during the Economic Freedom Fighters’ (EFF) national shutdown in Cape Town.

Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis visited the Joint Operations Centre of the city’s disaster management in Goodwood.

Officials said that no serious incidents were reported.

Officials at the Joint Operations Centre monitored huge TV screens to make sure they spotted any violent acts along the city’s major highways and main roads.

The director for policing and law enforcement services, Robbie Roberts, said that law enforcement and traffic police were deployed to all the city’s highways.

Depending on the weather, a drone team was also on standby and would be deployed if required.