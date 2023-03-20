Mashatile set to appear before Parliament for the first time as deputy president

Mashatile was recently appointed leader of government business, with the president releasing the details of his duties and responsibilities.

CAPE TOWN - Newly appointed deputy president Paul Mashatile is expected to make his first appearance before members of Parliament in what is expected to be a busy week in the House.

The week will also see MPs debate a motion of no confidence in Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa Nqakula brought by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) following their physical ejection at the State of the Nation Address (Sona) last month.

This will take place on Wednesday.

The Phala Phala farmgate scandal is also back on the agenda with MPs expected to debate another possible parliamentary probe.

MPs will also take part in a debate to commemorate Human Rights Day.

Paul Mashatile’s assignments have already been outlined by Ramaphosa and these include fast-tracking land reform and dealing with service delivery hotspots.

Wednesday will also see the debate on whether Parliament should set up an ad hoc committee to conduct its own probe into the president’s Phala Phala farm scandal.