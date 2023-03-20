Go

Malema leads EFF march through Pretoria

EFF leader Julius Malema with EFF members during the party's national shutdown in Pretoria on 20 March 2023. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News
20 March 2023 16:46

PRETORIA - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has finally begun marching through the streets of Pretoria after hours of picketing around Church Square Park.

The march is being led by party leader, Julius Malema, and several heads of other organisations.

The protest aims to heighten the EFF’s calls for the government to establish an immediate solution to the country’s energy crisis and for President Cyril Ramaphosa to step down as head of state.

Malema is leading the party’s march through the streets of Pretoria central, with hundreds of people in red regalia following his lead.

Malema has been joined by Areta party leader, Carl Niehaus, PAC national chairperson, Sbusiso Xaba, and former Jacob Zuma spokesperson, Mzwanele Manyi.

The protestors are waving placards, with most of them ridiculing President Ramaphosa's leadership.

In the meantime, police nyalas are surrounding the protestors, despite Malema's assurance that Monday’s demonstrations will not turn violent.

Residents living at nearby flats in the city centre are waving at the protestors through the windows.

Malema said that the protest had just begun.

