Malema leads EFF march through Pretoria

PRETORIA - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has finally begun marching through the streets of Pretoria after hours of picketing around Church Square Park.

The march is being led by party leader, Julius Malema, and several heads of other organisations.

The protest aims to heighten the EFF’s calls for the government to establish an immediate solution to the country’s energy crisis and for President Cyril Ramaphosa to step down as head of state.

Malema says the success of the nationwide protest is measured by the halt in economic activities across the country. @Alpha_Mero25 pic.twitter.com/XSmBvGq5VK ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 20, 2023

“This is the most successful shutdown in the history of shutdowns” - EFF leader Julius Malema addressing the party’s supporters in Pretoria. @Alpha_Mero25 pic.twitter.com/66x54xCRVH ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 20, 2023

Tania Campbell, Ekurhuleni Executive Mayor, says there has been minimal damage to infrastructure reported to the city. #EFFNationalShutdown TCG pic.twitter.com/XkBCVG72tY ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 20, 2023

Malema is leading the party’s march through the streets of Pretoria central, with hundreds of people in red regalia following his lead.

Malema has been joined by Areta party leader, Carl Niehaus, PAC national chairperson, Sbusiso Xaba, and former Jacob Zuma spokesperson, Mzwanele Manyi.

The protestors are waving placards, with most of them ridiculing President Ramaphosa's leadership.

In the meantime, police nyalas are surrounding the protestors, despite Malema's assurance that Monday’s demonstrations will not turn violent.

Residents living at nearby flats in the city centre are waving at the protestors through the windows.

Malema said that the protest had just begun.