Inside EWN round table: are shutdowns effective?

A panel discussion on the EFF's national shutdown from varying experts touches on whether there is any efficacy to shutdowns.

JOHANNESBURG - Wits school of governance and urban politics expert Dr Hlengiwe Ndlovu believes that the planned Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) shutdown will see citizens reflect on the country's dire state of the economy.

The part also wants President Cyril Ramaphosa to step down from his position as the first citizen due to load shedding among other challenges.

Said Ndlovi: "Whether the EFF political party has the power to mobilize South Africans or not it is more about what are other alternatives that are there for citizens to air their frustration without taking to the streets, so the march will depend on how citizens respond to it."

Speaking as part of the Inside EWN panel discussion that involved other experts, Dr Ndlovu was previewing what was to be expected from the actual shutdown.

Dr Ndlovu added that while the protest is said to be peaceful and safe, the planners had no control over criminal elements that could mar the massive protest.

"While criminal elements may be tough to control, the 2021 July unrests served as a preparation for security when protests of this magnitude occur so the state has to play a role in ensuring that peaceful and safety urgency."

Political economist Dr Dale Mckinley who was also part of the conversation said that if certain modes of transport won't operate, there might be a ripple effect on the economy but in the case of the protest it looks like there will not be that much impact on the economy.

"The point of a shutdown is to gather attention," he said adding: "The economy should not be ignored."

Dr Dale also added that while the protest is an EFF party even if a large number of people come out in support of the march the economic impact could be substantial.

Listen to the full conversation below.