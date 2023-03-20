Govt didn't take sufficient steps to prevent power cuts, court told

Metalworkers union Numsa, union federation, Saftu, and political partes, the IFP, UDM and Build One South Africa are among 19 applicants that want the court to hold government liable for the failure to provide uninterrupted electricity.

JOHANNESBURG - Lawyer Tembeka Ngcukaitobi, who is representing several political parties and unions in a case against Eskom and government, has told the Pretoria High Court that he doesn't believe that sufficient steps have been taken to prevent load shedding.

Ngcukaitobi made the comments in his opening arguments before a full bench of the court at the start of the hearing on Monday.

The political parties and unions want the court to declare government's response to load shedding unconstitutional.

The group said that the unprecedented power cuts violated fundamental human rights such as the access to healthcare, education and food security.

Advocate Ngcukaitobi argued that government knew as early as 1999 that a crisis was looming, citing a white paper that warned speedy intervention was needed to avert the energy crisis.

He said that failing to reasonably implement these interventions was the equivalent of a dereliction of duty.

"Government took its eyes off the constitutional ball."

Part A of the application wants interim relief to be granted to hospitals, schools, police stations and water works in the form of an exemption from load shedding.

The application also calls for government to submit comprehensive solutions to the crisis, including plans for alternative energy sources.