EFF takes march to presidential guesthouse, calls on Ramaphosa to step down

The party has been camping outside the premises, demanding that President Cyril Ramaphosa step down as the country’s first citizen.

PRETORIA - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) said that its demonstrations outside the Sefako Makgatho presidential guesthouse in Pretoria were to reiterate the party’s calls for the government to move away from privatising state-owned enterprises.

The party also wants the government to establish an immediate solution to the country’s energy crisis.

Malema is now leading the march through the streets of the capital city.

Malema says the success of the nationwide protest is measured by the halt in economic activities across the country.

The red berets have vowed to continue picketing outside the presidential guest house until the president avails himself to the crowd.

EFF leader Julius Malema addressed the party’s supporters outside the Sefako Makgatho presidential guesthouse, with most parts of his speech alleging that Ramaphosa and the African National Congress (ANC) had sold out the country.

Giving his own version of the history of the governing party, Malema said that the ANC had now turned away from its core values, alleging that government decisions were not benefitting South Africans.

He mentioned that the leadership of the ANC had collapsed several SOEs and was now looking to sell them to the private sector.

"We are here to say to Ramaphosa, he must leave and he must leave now. He is no longer our president," Malema said.

In the meantime, a large crowd was sitting in the streets and the lawn of guesthouse, with hopes to leave here with a desirable outcome.