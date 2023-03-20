EFF national shutdown: minor disruptions erupt but largely business as usual

Though the party began their nationwide protest early Monday morning, apart from minor disruptions in Cape Town, Tembisa, Pretoria and Soweto, most services continued to operate normally.

JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters began their nationwide protests on Monday morning.

The red berets’ national shutdown was to protest the ongoing energy crisis, demanding that President Cyril Ramaphosa to step down as Head as State, as well as a demand for unemployment to address.

Though protest action kicked off across the country, it was currently still business as usual for most districts.

PRETORIA

More Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) supporters were gathered at Church Square in Pretoria by 11 AM, planning to march to the Union Buildings.

The party was demanding that President Cyril Ramaphosa step down and unemployment be addressed and began it's so-called shutdown at midnight. By the morning, there were few people at Church Square.

Former African National Congress (ANC) member and founder of the African Radical Economic Transformation Alliance (Areta) Carl Niehaus joined the EFF's protest in Pretoria.

He said that government would have to account for any violence that took place on Monday.

“I want to warn this government: if they use brutal force against the people as if the people are the enemy, we, Areta, and all the other progressive forces will fight back within the parameters of the law at everything and with all the means that we have.” Niehaus was expelled from the ANC last year after it found him guilty of violating rule 25 of its constitution based on his inflammatory comments at Nkandla and Estcourt last year after former president Jacob Zuma's arrest for contempt of court.

Meanwhile, the Police Ministry confirmed that 87 people were arrested nationwide since midnight in connection with the shutdown. Added to this, almost 25,000 tyres were seized at various protests.

National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NatJoints) spokesperson Athlenda Mathe issued a stern warning for those breaking the law.

“The NatJoints will not allow any forms of lawlessness and acts of criminality. Anyone found to be contravening the law will be delt with accordingly.

“Law enforcement officers are on high alert and will continue to prevent and combat any acts of criminality, maintain public order, protect the inhabitants of South Africa and their property, as well as uphold and enforce the law.”

TEMBISA

The EFF shutdown drove commuters away from the Oakmoor Taxi Rank in Tembisa.

The rank was full of stationery minibus taxis with more drivers than passengers.

While there were sporadic protests in the early hours of Monday morning, they since fizzled out.

The taxi rank, however, resembled a ghost town.

While it was usually bustling with activity, nearby shops remained closed and only a few vendors opened their stalls.

Long distance taxi driver, Lebogang said that the last time the taxi rank was this deserted was during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Normally, this rank is very busy because we get people who are going to work, people who are travelling long distances, and stuff. So, it’s not really a normal day.”

Many roads in Tembisa were lined with black marks from the burning tyres.

The smell of burning rubber was still present in the air.

Taxi drivers, along with police and Community Policing Forum (CPF) members cleared the streets in the morning, before the protests could develop into something serious.

A fruits and vegetables vendor, Philemon, said he was scared to open his stall on Monday over fears of having his stock looted.

“Here at Oakmoor, we are afraid to open our businesses because of the strike. We’re asking you guys to please not come and affect our businesses.”

The situation in Tembisa remained calm.

JOHANNESBURG

Meanwhile in Soweto, earlier in the morning the home of Soweto Parliament leader Nhlanhla Lux was petrol bombed.

No one was hurt.

Apart from this, Soweto was relatively calm, with a few fires on the roads that were extinguished.

On Sunday night, several arrests were made in Braamfontein when students began protesting.

But apart from this, no major incidents were reported in the Johannesburg area.

PIETERMARITZBURG

In KwaZulu-Natal, it appeared to be business as usual in the morning.

The route from Durban on the N3 highway to the province's capital, Pietermaritzburg, was clear.

Both cities appeared to be unaffected.

Law enforcement agencies were activated in various districts.

The province saw widespread looting in July 2021, and the police said that they were taking no chances.

Public transport, including taxis, was operating normally.

However, this did not come as a surprise, with the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) mentioning that it would not form part of the mass action by the EFF.

Some car dealerships in Durban also emptied their stores, taking cars out for safe keeping.

With regards to shops, some of them were expected to start operating at 8am.

CAPE TOWN

There were a few incidents overnight, with a South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) crew member taken to hospital during a protest in Borchards Quarry.

Cape town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis said that apart from some traffic delays, no other major incidents were reported in the morning.

“We’ve got a huge deployment across the city and everything, so far, is running very smoothly.

“We have got one or two very minor incidents this morning, a bus being stoned but very quickly being sorted out, and, so far, all busses, all taxis, all MyCiti busses are running as per normal.”