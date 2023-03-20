EFF head to Eskom's Megawatt Park to air grievances over power cuts

A sea of red moved across different parts of the country on Monday to call for an end to the rolling power cuts and demand President Cyril Ramaphosa’s resignation.

JOHANNESBURG - Determined Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) have arrived at Eskom’s headquarters in Sunninghill to call for a lasting solution to the South Africa's energy crisis.

#EFFNationalShutdown A small group of EFF members who are marching to Eskom’s Megawatt Park in Sunninghill say they are sending a defiant message to the Goverment ahead of the 2024 general elections. pic.twitter.com/GaO5xNho3T ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 20, 2023

The protests, characterised by sporadic demonstrations in several parts of the country, have led to the arrest of at least 87 people.

Despite the lukewarm turnout, the party’s leadership insists it was a successful day.

A South African Police Service helicopter hovered over protesters at Eskom’s headquarters.

The EFF members, some looking exhausted, have gathered around the party's deputy president, Floyd Shivambu, while the singing and cheering that was heard throughout the day has died down.

With South Africa recording the worst load shedding on record this year, the party took their grievances to the heart of the country’s energy sector, Megawatt Park.

Security has been beefed up.

A nyala and several police vehicles are parked outside the power utility’s gate, with public order officers with shields and helmets stationed just inside.