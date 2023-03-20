EFF claims its national shutdown a success

While the day may seem like an ordinary day for most, the EFF is insisting that it's not, claiming the empty malls, petrol stations, shops, and taxi ranks are all due to its national shutdown.

JOHANNESBURG - With several hours still to go, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has already declared its national shutdown a success as it calls on more members to take to the streets.

It has also claimed that the reduced movement of people was not due to a long weekend or schools being on recess but a show of support for its cause.

“This is the most successful shutdown in the history of shutdowns” - EFF leader Julius Malema addressing the party’s supporters in Pretoria. @Alpha_Mero25 pic.twitter.com/66x54xCRVH ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 20, 2023

Protesters have been demonstrating since Sunday night and are set to continue up until midnight.

While the day may seem like an ordinary day for most, the EFF is insisting that it's not, claiming the empty malls, petrol stations, shops, and taxi ranks are all due to its national shutdown.

In a statement, the party said the protest was proceeding successfully, peacefully and with the utmost discipline.

It has encouraged members to continue with demonstrations at least until midnight.

Police have taken some of its members into custody, with some communities opting to push back against the red berets.

The EFF is gathering at Church Square from where it’ll march to the Union Buildings, which is the country’s seat of power.

