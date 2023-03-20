Billy Downer’s application to set aside Zuma’s private prosecution under way

State advocate Billy Downer's lawyer said the former president's private prosecution against him was 'illogical'.

PIETERMARITZBURG - State advocate Billy Downer's application to review and set aside the private prosecution that Former President Jacob Zuma launched against him is underway in the Pietermaritzburg High Court.

Zuma's charges of contravening the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Act against Downer and journalist Karyn Maughan relate in part to his claims that the state illegally "leaked" to Maughan a letter from his doctor during the course of his ongoing arms deal corruption case, in which downer is the lead prosecutor.

READ:

Both Downer and Maughan are challenging the summonses they've been served with.

Advocate Geoff Budlender for Downer began Monday’s proceedings.

He said Zuma had not engaged with the merits of their application.

Zuma does in his papers argue that the complaints at the heart of these applications should in fact be heard by the trial court as special pleas, and that a different court does not have jurisdiction.

Budlender disputed this, though, saying it was illogical, as what is in question here was the lawfulness of the private prosecution proceedings.

He said the private prosecution was an abuse of process and without substance, and that it was initiated for an ulterior purpose to, among others, stop Downer from doing his job.

He also said on Zuma's own version he plans on using the private prosecution to try and challenge Downer's standing to prosecute yet again - and that it was therefore a precursor to further delays in the arms deal case.