Bara taxi drivers say EFF shutdown, public holiday a double blow for them

JOHANNESBURG - Taxi drivers at one of Joburg’s busiest ranks said that Monday’s national shutdown and the public holiday would be a double blow on their pockets.

Drivers have attributed the fewer number of commuters to the shutdown, saying that they knew it would be a slower day but not to the extent that they had experienced.

Drivers at the rank waved R10 rand notes and coins to show how little they made today.

One driver woke up from his nap in his taxi as he waited for his turn to ferry passengers.

He say that he ferried only two loads on Monday and he usually dis around 10 on an ordinary day. He said that he didn't expect thing to be so bad today. He thought he would be able to do some work.

The driver said that they were expecting Tuesday to be even more difficult as it was an official public holiday.

