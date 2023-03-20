At least 13 people arrested in Ekurhuleni during EFF protest - Campbell

Much of the protests have been taking place in the Winnie Mandela informal settlement in Tembisa.

JOHANNESBURG - Ekurhuleni Mayor Tania Campbell said that at least 13 people had been arrested across the city during Monday’s protests.

Protests in the city have largely been limited to Tembisa and Kempton Park.

The demonstrations form part of the EFF’s national shutdown on Monday.

More law enforcement officers have arrived at the scene and have successfully dispersed the crowds.

Eyewitness News understands that police have been engaged in a back-and-forth with protesters since midnight, dispersing them only for them to regroup a couple of minutes later.

However, it does seem that police now have a handle on the situation.

Campbell said that they were able to deploy more police officers to the informal settlement after protests subsided in other parts of the city.

"We have taken on the no tolerance policy. We will not have our residents put at any risk or any of our infrastructure put at risk," Campbell said.

Campbell has praised law enforcement agencies for being effective, adding that there'd been minimal damage to property reported to the municipality.

She said that domestic and international tourists had been able to easily access and exit the OR Tambo International Airport.