SA middle class disillusioned by impact of power crisis, says EFF's Vuyani Pambo

In an opinion piece, Pambo says South Africa's middle class lives under the illusion of not being acutely affected by the ongoing power crisis, and the struggles facing black people.

JOHANNESBURG - As the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) prepares for its national shutdown, the party's head of presidency, Vuyani Pambo, has lashed out at the country’s middle class, claiming they live under the illusion of not being acutely affected by the ongoing power crisis.

Pambo in an opinion piece says some in the country assume the current crisis will only end in the townships.

He argues that the time to cause disruption in the country has arrived.

The EFF is calling for an end to load shedding and for President Cyril Ramaphosa to resign.

It says the power crisis is due to Ramphosa’s failure to lead, claiming he’s insisting on privatising the power producer.

In his opinion piece, Pambo takes aim at the African National Congress (ANC) government and the black middle class.

He says middle-income earners have expressed the most scepticism about the shutdown, accusing especially the black working class of being in denial, and thinking they are immune to struggles facing black people.

Pambo says they don’t seem to understand that the power crisis is growing.

He compares the ANC government to the apartheid regime, saying it's declaring violence on what he insists will be a peaceful protest.

Law enforcement agencies have said they are combat-ready ahead of the shutdown.

Pambo also lays the blame for the shutdown on the ANC, which he says fails to understand it engineered the conditions that led to this moment.

EFF members are expected to start their national shutdown at midnight.

