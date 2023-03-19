OR Tambo Airport to temporarily close upper & lower roadway ahead of shutdown

In a statement released on the Airlink website, Acsa said this is a security measure ahead of Monday's national shutdown by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).

JOHANNESBURG - The OR Tambo International Airport will on Sunday night be temporarily closing the passenger terminal departures drop-off and the arrivals pick-up roads, as a safety precaution.

The EFF is on Monday planning on hosting a nationwide protest against President Cyril Ramaphosa and the energy crisis.

Airports Company South Africa (ACSA) which manages the country’s largest airports said all nine of its airports across the country will operate as usual on Monday, however, with increased vigilance.

In the statement, it said that vehicles will be redirected to Parkade 2 South Level 2 for pick-up and drop-off purposes, while emergency, diplomat, and law enforcement vehicles will be directed to a separate parking

The airports company also stressed that law enforcement officials will be monitoring all access areas into the airport.

Eyewitness News understands this provision only applies to OR Tambo International Airport so far.

We are aware of the national shutdown taking place on Monday, 20 March 2023. We prioritize the safety of our customers and will take the necessary precautions to reduce any potential disruptions.

For more information: https://t.co/5TbQHS1XwL#FlyAirlink #Airlink #Safety pic.twitter.com/IOIt2Gr9Ak ' Airlink (@Fly_Airlink) March 18, 2023

On Sunday, Gauteng Police Commissioner Elias Mawela visited the airport to check on its state of readiness ahead of Monday’s protests.