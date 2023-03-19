Nsfas increases students' living allowance by 10%

The financial aid council said this increase is a significant development given that there has not been an increase in student allowances in the past three years.

JOHANNESBURG -The South African National Financial Aid Scheme (Nsfas) has increased the living allowance for students to receive 10%.

On Saturday, the scheme announced that it would backdate the payments to the beginning of the 2023 academic year.

This follows protests by students at some universities over the reduction of accommodation funding and historical debt, preventing students from registering.

READ: Nsfas students to receive extra support as Nzimande ups allowance figures

The financial aid council said this increase is a significant development given that there has not been an increase in student allowances in the past three years.

It said this does not only acknowledge the impact of inflation on students' livelihoods, but it also looks to remove the burden of disadvantaged students.

Nsfas added that the increase was a result of a proposal that was made to the Minister by the South African Union of Students.