Lotto results: Saturday, 18 March 2023

Eyewitness News brings you the winning Lotto numbers. Check if you've won.

JOHANNESBURG - The winning results from the Lotto draw on Saturday, 18 March 2023 are:

Lotto: 05, 08, 26, 31, 47, 50 B: 35

Lotto Plus 1: 15, 23, 27, 33, 38, 39 B: 49

Lotto Plus 2: 14, 34, 40, 41, 42, 43 B: 39

