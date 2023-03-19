Lotto results: Saturday, 18 March 2023
Eyewitness News brings you the winning Lotto numbers. Check if you've won.
JOHANNESBURG - The winning results from the Lotto draw on Saturday, 18 March 2023 are:
Lotto: 05, 08, 26, 31, 47, 50 B: 35
Lotto Plus 1: 15, 23, 27, 33, 38, 39 B: 49
Lotto Plus 2: 14, 34, 40, 41, 42, 43 B: 39
For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.
#DrawResults for 18/03/23 are:' #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) March 18, 2023
#LOTTO: 05, 08, 26, 31, 47, 50#BONUS: 35
#LOTTOPLUS1: 15, 23, 27, 33, 38, 39#BONUS: 49#LOTTOPLUS2: 14, 34, 40, 41, 42, 43#BONUS: 39 pic.twitter.com/8TacITDnXe