Load shedding remains suspended, Stage 1 to kick in from Monday morning
From 5am on Monday, load shedding will resume at stage 1 until 4pm. Thereafter, it will be escalated to stage 2 until Tuesday morning.
JOHANNESBURG - Eskom says due to an improvement in generation capacity, load shedding will remain suspended for the remainder of Sunday.
Then from 5am on Monday, load shedding will resume at stage 1 until 4pm. Thereafter, it will be escalated to stage 2 until Tuesday morning.
The power utility says it will publish any update "as soon as any significant changes occur."
