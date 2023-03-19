Limpopo police urge caution as baptism claims man's life

Police said Ronald Rikhotso died on Saturday after he slipped into the river and drowned after a baptism.

JOHANNESBURG - Limpopo police have warned the province's residents to be cautious when using dams and rivers for religious activities.

This follows the drowning of a man at the Groot Letaba River in Nwamarhanga village.

Police said Ronald Rikhotso died on Saturday after a baptism. He had gone back to collect water and then slipped into the river.

The 27-year-old's body was retrieved by police divers on the same day.

"This appeal comes after a drowning incident took place in the Giyani policing precinct on Saturday. His lifeless body was retrieved by the provincial search and rescue team. Giyani police have registered an inquest for further investigation," said police spokesperson Malesela Ledwaba.