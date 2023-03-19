Insolvency practitioner succumbs to injuries following Saturday Midrand shooting

The man, alongside his son, was shot at by unknown gunmen on Saturday while travelling on the N1, near Midrand. His son died on scene.

JOHANNESBURG - A well-known insolvency practitioner who was involved in a shooting in Midrand has died.

The practitioner died on Sunday morning after succumbing to his injuries.

The man, alongside his son, was shot at by unknown gunmen on Saturday while travelling on the N1, near Midrand.

The 28-year-old son was declared dead on the scene while the father was taken to hospital in critical condition.

Gauteng police are investigating a case of murder.

"The circumstances that led to the shooting are unknown at this stage. Police request anyone who may have information that can assist with the investigation to contact the crime stop line," said the police's Dimakatso Sello.