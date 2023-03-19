Eskom's increased generation capacity a fruit of energy action plan: Ramaphosa

Addressing various civil society organisations in Johannesburg on Saturday, Ramaphosa reiterated that solving the energy crisis remained top of government's agenda.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa said resolving the power crisis is high on his administration's priority list.

He addressed various civil society organisations at the Johannesburg City Hall in his capacity as the African National Congress (ANC) President on Saturday.

Today, led by President Cyril Ramaphosa, the ANC is engaging with civil society.



ANC 55th National Conference Outcomes Finding Practical Expression!#ANCRenewal #ANCInConversation pic.twitter.com/tk3nt6wo5f ' African National Congress (@MYANC) March 18, 2023

Ramaphosa recently appointed Electricity Minister - Kgosientsho Ramokgopa to fast-track the improvement of the country's power crisis.

He said supporting the ailing power utility is high on the government's agenda.

“We have embarked on a number of measures to address the load shedding and the day before yesterday (Thursday) we had an announcement that the electricity availability factor has now increased in a number of power stations, and this is largely because of the work that we announced in our energy action plan, that we are now going to pay more attention and to focus on this, and to this end, I even appointed the Minister of Electricity,” said Ramaphosa.

ALSO READ: