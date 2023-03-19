EFF shutdown: Human rights groups call for a non-violent protest

The SAHRC said those who will be going to work or school should not be intimidated or harmed, as they will also be exercising their freedom of movement.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) said the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) planned national shutdown should not infringe on the human rights of those who do not wish to participate in the protest.

The red berets will take to the streets on Monday, calling for an end to load shedding and for President Cyril Ramaphosa to resign.

The SAHRC also expressed concern about intimidatory messages that were circulated in the media.

"While all are assured of the right to demonstrate and show dissatisfaction, as provided for in the Constitution, the commission is concerned by the level of threat and intimidation being communicated in the media, and other platforms as part of the build-up to the protest action," said SAHRC spokesperson Wisani Baloyi.

Meanwhile, Amnesty International South Africa has called on police, private security, and protesters to show restraint, ahead of the shutdown.

The human rights organisation sounded the alarm on the routine heavy handiness of police and the use of rubber bullets and other projectiles against peaceful protesters.

In a report released by the organisation this week, it revealed that the misuse of rubber bullets and other less lethal weapons by law enforcement officials killed dozens of people and wounded thousands in more than 30 countries over the last five years, including South Africa.

In those last five years, Amnesty International South Africa said it documented the unlawful, and often punitive, use of rubber bullets, where police fired shots at short range randomly into crowds of peaceful or fleeing protesters.

The group’s Mienke Steytler said South African police who misused rubber bullets were hardly ever held accountable.

“As Monday’s national shutdown nears, Amnesty National South Africa calls for restraint. Security personnel should only use force as the very last resort, even then, only the bare minimum to prevent injury or loss of life.”\

Steytler called for tighter regulations in public order policing situations.