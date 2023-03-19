D-Day looms for EFF national shutdown

It’s likely fighters will take to the streets in the early hours of Monday, with many making their way to Pretoria, where the seat of power lies.

JOHANNESBURG - In just a few hours, Julius Malema and his political party, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) will attempt to shut down the country.

He is urging party members to protest in full force and without fear.

Some government leaders have warned that this will be an attempt to bring about anarchy and regime change through unconstitutional means.

While the main opposition, the Democratic Alliance (DA) has attempted to get the march halted at both the national level and in Cape Town, the red berets are calling for an end to load shedding and for president Cyril Ramaphosa to step down.

The EFF in its 10 years of existence has held several marches, but Monday’s one is expected to be different.

This is evident in how police and the South African National Defence Force have responded to the looming national shutdown.

ALSO READ:

But the party is standing firm insisting it will bring the country to a standstill.

Malema, during an address to party members in Soweto on Friday, issued this instruction:

“All the main roads, M1, M2 all of those roads… when they wake up, every bridge must be having a white banner that says President Cyril Ramaphosa must go because those are our bridges.”

It’s likely fighters will take to the streets in the early hours of Monday, with many making their way to Pretoria, where the seat of power lies.

Meanwhile, Malema is insisting theirs is a peaceful protest but he’s called on members to retaliate if provoked.