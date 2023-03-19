Bosasa liquidator Cloete Murray and son die after Midrand shooting

Murray, alongside his son Thomas Murray, was shot by unknown gunmen on Saturday while travelling on the N1, near Midrand.

JOHANNESBURG - Well-known insolvency practitioner Cloete Murray died on Sunday morning after succumbing to injuries sustained in a shooting near Midrand.

Murray, alongside his son Thomas Murray, was shot by unknown gunmen on Saturday while travelling on the N1.

Twenty-eight-year-old Thomas died on the scene, while his father, Cloete, was rushed to the hospital for urgent medical care.

Murray worked as an insolvency practitioner for the Sechaba Trust, a company that was hired as a liquidator for Bosasa.

Gauteng police are investigating a case of murder.

"The circumstances that led to the shooting are unknown at this stage. Police request anyone who may have information that can assist with the investigation to contact the crime stop line," said the police's Dimakatso Sello.