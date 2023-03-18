Putco on shutdown: 'Any attempt to redirect our buses tantamount to hijacking'

On Friday, EFF leader Julius Malema encouraged party supporters to use the bus service to travel to protest assembly points on Monday.

JOHANNESBURG - The Public Utility Transport Corporation (Putco) said it has been assured that there will be enough law enforcement officers on the road to safeguard passengers and buses during the Economic Freedom Fighters’ (EFF) shutdown on Monday.

This is in reaction to EFF leader, Julius Malema, who encouraged party supporters to use the bus service to travel to protest assembly points.

Malema was speaking at the Orlando Community Hall in Soweto on Friday night.

“Minister of Transport understands that the President must be removed and people will need the transport to go and remove the president on Monday, so comrades, the buses of Putco are available. Use them effectively on Monday as provided by the state.”

READ: Business as usual for Putco services on Monday, despite national shutdown

However, the bus company has stressed that it is not affiliated with any political party.

Putco spokesperson Lindokuhle Xulu said any attempts by protesters to redirect its buses will be tantamount to hijacking.

“We remain steadfast in our plans to operate our services as advised by the Department of Transport. Anyone who deviates or redirects our buses from their set routes would have to disembark our passengers from bus routes and force the driver’s hand… and these according to us are all components of a hijacking and we encourage law enforcement authorities to take action against all of those that would be acting unlawfully.”