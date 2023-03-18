'Justice in SA has eyes' & that's why perjury case may be prioritised: Mkhwebane

The suspended Public Protector is challenging the state's decision not to withdraw the charges against her in the High Court.

TSHWANE - Suspended Public Protector (PP) Busisiwe Mkhwebane said justice in South Africa was selective, and that may result in her perjury matter being fast-tracked in the Pretoria High Court.

Mkhwebane faces perjury charges after the Constitutional Court found that she lied and made misrepresentations during her 2017 investigation of the Reserve Bank apartheid-era bailout of Bankorp.

She made a brief appearance in the Pretoria Magistrates Court on Friday on the matter of the charges.

She is challenging the state's decision not to withdraw the charges against her in the High Court, and wants the Magistrate's Court to strike her matter off the roll, pending her High Court review application.

Mkhwebane said that keeping her perjury matter on the court roll was a waste of time and resources, as there was a matter in the High Court that could influence the Magistrate's Court case.

But she said her application in the High Court was likely to be expedited.

“Justice in this country has eyes, so they would maybe want to prioritise my case, but I think if there’s fairness they would have to make sure that each matter is prioritised per the dates on which the application was launched.”

This week, Mkhwebane told Parliament that there was a bid by the courts to bankrupt her.

She believed this was the case even in her perjury matter.

Mkhwebane will return to the Magistrates Court on 26 October - just over a week after her seven-year term comes to an end.