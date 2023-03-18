Jhb High Court interdicts EFF from shutting down schools, trade & roads Monday

The court handed down its decision on Saturday morning, dismissing, however, the DA's application to have the shutdown declared unlawful.

JOHANNESBURG - The Joburg High Court has interdicted the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) from shutting down schools, trade, and public roads as part of its nationwide protest.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) squared off in court on Friday, to argue an urgent bid from the DA ahead of the shutdown planned for Monday.

The court handed down its decision on Saturday morning, electronically.

The DA had also wanted the shutdown declared unlawful. This part of the case was, however, dismissed.

Judge Leicester Adams interdicted and prohibited the EFF and its members, employees and officials from shutting down schools, retail stores, businesses, trade and public roads, and from encouraging others to do any of this.

They’re also barred from inciting violence and encouraging the blocking of railway lines.

Further, Adams interdicted them from organising or participating in any unlawful conduct, including “unlawful” protest action.

The DA had wanted the shutdown itself declared unlawful in as far as it wasn’t protected under notice given in terms of the Gatherings Act.

Adams has dismissed this aspect of the case, though.