Gloria Bosman lauded as 'an international SA talent' at memorial service

Close friends, family, and industry colleagues gathered at the Soweto Theatre in Jabulani on Friday to celebrate Bosman's contribution to South Africa's jazz scene.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's jazz fraternity has encouraged young artists to write and compose their own music, just like the late celebrated jazz singer Gloria Bosman.

Bosman, a distinguished jazz composer, passed away on Tuesday after a short illness.

She was 50 years old.

Broadcaster and close friend Brenda Sisane touched on the bond she shared with Bosman and her many talents.

“She just had a natural wit about her, but she could also write lyrically about spirituality. She could write in vernacular, in very deep syntax, and just express that she was brought up by a family of depth and identity.”

Echoing Sisane's sentiments, renowned jazz musician Sipho "Hotstix" Mabuse described Bosman as a multifaceted artist.

“I’m calling upon many of my young colleagues who are out there as composers, as you can see, she’s smiling, she’s smiling at all of us.

“She said, ‘I’m in good company, I’m performing with Hugh Masekela, I’m performing with Sibongile Khumalo, Miriam Makeba, Dorothy Masuka, Sophie Mgcina’ - all of them are accepting Gloria."

Another jazz legend, Abigail Kubheka said that she stood as a proud mother who mentored Bosman.

“I can proudly say that I brought that girl up, and I’m proud, and I’m grateful to have been able to do that. I’ve worked with Gloria, great talent… international South African talent.”

Bosman will be laid to rest on Sunday in Johannesburg.