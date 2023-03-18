EFF shutdown: No barricading of roads will be allowed, says Natjoints

Addressing the media on Friday, Natjoints said that measures have been put in place to monitor the protest and ensure the safety of motorists.

TSHWANE - The National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (Natjoints) said it will not allow any barricading of national, provincial, and municipal roads during the Economic Freedom Fighters’ (EFF) national shutdown.

On Monday, the red berets will lead a nationwide shutdown, calling for President Cyril Ramaphosa to step down as Head of State.

The party said the protest would also reiterate calls for the country's energy crisis to be resolved as soon as possible.

On Friday, Natjoints addressed the media on the measures that have been put in place to monitor the protest.

The deputy national police commissioner, Tebello Mosikili, assured motorists who would be travelling to work and other destinations on Monday that law enforcement agencies would be on the streets to ensure their safety.

“Public violence, the burning of tyres, and placing of rocks and debris to blockade roads, as well as looting will not be allowed.”

She added that action would be taken against the party, should the protest cause damage to property and infrastructure.

“The destruction of property, whether it be private or public property, as well as business and economic sites, is against the law.”

She said police officers will be deployed to monitor highways and other spots strategic points across the country.

Meanwhile, Natjoints also said that they would use social media to monitor the EFF protest, warning that the incitement of violence through social platforms is a violation of the Cybercrimes Act.

Mosiki said those who will be found to be inciting violence on social media platforms will be called to account.

“Incitement of violence through any platform including social media as well as the sharing of inflammatory messages are criminal offences according to the Cybercrimes Act where social media users can actually be charged for intimidating and incitement to commit violence.”